Six of med rep's family contract coronavirus in Kalaburagi

Gururaj BR
Gururaj BR, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • May 16 2020, 22:01 ist
  • updated: May 16 2020, 22:13 ist
Kalaburagi district saw eight fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday as its total case count swelled to 94. 

Six members of a medical representative's (P-848) family, including three girls in the age-group of 10 to 15, tested positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday. The medical representative had tested positive on May 10.

Two days back, an ENT specialist from the city, who came in contact with the medical representative, also tested positive for COVID-19. 

A 30-year-old woman (P-1084), who'd returned to Kalaburagi from Mumbai by a Shramik Seva train on May 12, also tested positive on Saturday. Upon arrival, she was quarantined, along with 40 others, at a residential school at Chittapur. The district has 40 active cases.

COVID-19
Chittapur
Karnataka

