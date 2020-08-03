Six persons at CM B S Yediyurappa's residence test Covid-19 positive

A day after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid-19, the health officials descended on the official residence of the chief minister, Cauvery, and his home office, Krishna, to sanitise the locations and trace his contacts. As many as four ambulances rushed to both the locations to ferry the chief minister's contacts to quarantine facilities. Health and BBMP personnel also sanitised the area around the chief minister’s personal residence, Dhavalagiri, in Dollar’s Colony.

Sources at the chief minister’s home office revealed to DH that currently random tests are being carried out on all the staffers including security personnel, cooks, housekeeping staff and others. “Doctors and paramedical staff have been conducting rapid tests on staffers. Depending on the reports, the staff will either be quarantined or shifted to Covid Care Centres,” a senior officer from the CM office revealed.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

A senior health official, refusing to be quoted, said, “As many as six people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the random testing including chief minister’s gunman, driver, and three house-keeping staffers at Cauvery. All of them have been now shifted to CCCs for further treatment.” All of the persons who tested Covid-19 positive have been rushed to Covid Care Centre at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BEIC).

Even the staff who are on leave have been summoned for testing, sources said.

Also read — Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa's daughter tests positive for Covid-19

Officials working at his home office also confirmed that in the last three to four days, no public has come in contact with the chief minister. “Last three to four days interactions have been at large with the cabinet colleagues, bureaucrats related to the chief minister’s departments, office and residence staffers, his family members and a few of the MLAs,” a source explained. A massive sanitisation drive was carried out in and around the official residences.

Chief Minister Office officials have banned the entry to Yediyurappa's home office 'Krishna' for the next 14 days.