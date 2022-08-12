Six police officers get medal for excellence in investigation

Six police officers of Karnataka have been selected for the Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation.

The Home Ministry has announced the list of the medal winners and Karnataka Lokayukta SP K Lakshmi Ganesh is prominent among them.

The five other medal-winning police officers are Shankar Kalappa Marihal, SP, Hescom-Hubballi; Venkatappa Nayaka, DySp, Sindhanur Sub-division (Raichur district); Mysore Rajendra Gowtham, DySp, Karnataka Lokayukta; Shankargouda Veerangouda Patil, DySp, Criminal Investigation Department, Kalaburagi and Gurubasavaraj H Hiregowder, a circle police inspector of Davanagere district.

These six officers are among the 151 officers from across the country to get the medals for the year 2022.

Lakshmi Ganesh has served as DySp in the Ramanagara district. During his tenure there, he played a major role in detecting a triple murder case reported in Harohalli police station in 2016.

Ganesh has played a major role in many NDPS Act cases reported in the Bengaluru district.

He has also played a major role in investigating and arresting the accused who had placed explosives in a bag at the premises of Mangalore International Airport in 2020.