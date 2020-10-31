Six police personnel from Karnataka get Home Minister Special Operation award

Home Minister Special Operation award for 6 K'taka cops

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS,
  • Oct 31 2020, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2020, 22:27 ist
Six police personnel from Karnataka received the Union Home Minister Special Operation Award for the year 2020.

Additional Commissioner of Police Soumendu Mukherjee; DySp D Kumar, DySp Umesh S K; Inspector Susheela and police constables Shankar Y and Prakash N were the recipients of the award.

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced an award recognising their work during the Special Operation held between December 21, 2019, and  January 20, 2020.

The Centre also announced the Special Operation Award given to 33 other police personnel from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat and Delhi.

