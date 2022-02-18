'Skill on Wheels' ready to reach rural Karnataka

The unemployed youth in rural Karnataka will soon get free skill-based training at their doorsteps.

The department of skill development, employability and entrepreneurship is launching a unique programme called ‘Skill on Wheels’ (Kaushalya Ratha). It will reach various villages across the state and train youngsters on board.

For this purpose, eight vehicles are ready to travel across the state.

In the first phase, the department has identified four districts: Mysuru, Bagalkot, Uttara Kannada and Chamarajanagar. All the taluks in these districts will be covered under the programme.

Youths, aged 18 years and above with a grade 8 pass certificate, can avail the benefit of the programme.

The department officials said the Union government is providing financial assistance under the Sankalp programme.

“All these years, we used to have physical training centres at the taluk levels which were not accessible to many interested and eligible youngsters. Considering this, we have designed a programme where we reach them and train them,” said Ashwin Gowda, managing director of the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation.

The training is for 208 hours with the cost of Rs 42 per hour per candidate. The department is planning to train 15 members in each batch. For the training purpose, it has tied up with two partners who will provide resource persons on board to train the candidates.

“After the completion of the training, we will also issue them certificates after assessing their training knowledge by a third party,” Ashwin Gowda said.

Higher Education, Skill Development, Employability and Entrepreneurship Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said the programme will be extended to other districts soon after completing the four

districts.

“Our aim to train rural youths and make them employable,” he added.

The candidates will be trained in several skills from basic electrician technician to assistant beauty therapist. According to officials, these skills will help the candidates to get employability at the local level and the training is completely free of cost.

Domestic wiring, motor winding and repair, repair fan, mixer, submersible pump, repair geyser, stove and electric iron. Along with this, makeup services, manicure, pedicure, common hairdos and Mehendi/Henna designing skills will also be taught.

