SM Krishna to inaugurate Dasara festivities this year

Former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna will inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara festivities this year.

The decision was following a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru, on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters, Bommai said that Krishna was a senior leader and will inaugurate Dasara celebrations, which start on October 7.

"He was not only CM, but is also a senior leader who has contributed immensely for the development of this (old Mysuru) region. Therefore, we have decided to invite him to inaugurate Dasara," he said.

Krishna had served as Union External Affairs Minister in the UPA regime from 2009 to 2012 and was Governor of Maharastra from 2004 to 2008. He was also Union Minister of State for Industry and Finance in the past. He had joined the BJP in 2017.

Co-operation and Mysuru district-in-charge minister ST Somashekar, in a statement, welcomed the decision and hailed Krishna's contributions for transforming Bengaluru as an IT hub.

