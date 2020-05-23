Smart Cities Mission to support state in tackling Covid-19

The Smart Cities Mission, which was setup for local development and technology innovations, will henceforth work closely with the Karnataka health department to control the spread of Covid- 19 in the State. The focus will be on strengthening health infrastructure, providing medical equipment and developing information technology solutions.

Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey chaired a meeting with Charulata Somal, State Mission Director, Smart Cities Mission, in this regard.

“The Mission has proposed to upscale its current projects to handle the Covid-19 situation, to upgrade infrastructure and equipment at district hospitals and to procure ambulances and equipment,” Pankaj Kumar Pandey said.

He added, ”It also plans to use an Integrated Command and Control Centre model along with other IT interventions to upgrade the existing e-health system and will be involved in the hardware procurement for an e-Hospital Management System. A detailed plan of action is being worked out in consultation with BBMP Special Commissioner ( Health), Ravi Surpur, and other senior officials from the health department.”

Under the Smart Cities Mission, health projects that have already been completed include a 30-bed hospital in Vantamuri, Belagavi. Two parts of a trauma centre have also been constructed in Belagavi, while a 37-bedded ICU has been installed at Wenlock Hospital, Mangaluru.

The IT innovations include a Digital Nerve Centre in Tumakuru and a Smart Healthcare centre in Hubballi-Dharwad. Two upgradation projects at Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru, and the construction of an additional floor at Lady Goschen Hospital in Mangaluru, have also been tendered. The construction of a Trauma Centre in Tumakuru and a 10-bed hospital in Vadagaon, Belagavi, is under progress.