Smiles still seem miles away for state’s dentists

It seems like there will be no relaxation for dental clinics to function even during the extended lockdown in the state.

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the matter was under discussion and he would take a decision after talking to the chief minister.

"There is a request, and also pressure from dentists across the state, but we have not yet taken a decision, as reopening dental clinics is risky for dentists themselves," said Sudhakar.

It's been almost 20 days since the dental clinics were closed as part of the lockdown, considering the safety of those who are in the profession.

Some dentists suggested that the government can allow dental clinics to function by making it mandatory for the doctors to wear face shields.

Minister consults doctors

Sudhakar held a video conference with doctors’ associations and specialists on Monday. At the conference, the major concern of doctors was lack of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits.

He assured of resolving this issue in two to three days. "We have ordered 3 lakh units of PPEs which are of international standards and they will be supplied in a day or two," said Sudhakar.

The minister clarified that everyone should understand who should be using these PPEs. "Every country is facing shortage of PPEs. In such a situation, those who are in direct contact with Covid-19 patients and symptomatic persons should use them on priority basis," he said.

Duty & insurance

There will not be relaxation for anybody from duty and healthcare professionals from private sector too must chip in, the minister said. Answering a doctor’s question, he said, "The insurance of Rs 50 lakh announced for healthcare professionals on Covid-19 duty will include those from both government and private sectors."