SMK calls time on colourful political career of 60 yrs

Senior BJP leader S M Krishna has announced retirement from politics after a career that spanned six decades.

“Everyone knows my age. At 90, one can’t act like a 50-year-old,” Krishna, fondly known as SMK, told reporters. “I’m staying away from political life due to my age.”

Krishna, a former chief minister, governor and union minister, quit the Congress and joined the BJP in 2017. His decision to call it a day comes just four months ahead of the Assembly elections.

He quipped that no party pays pension in politics, requiring him to inform his decision in advance. He also dismissed talk that his retirement had something to do with the BJP “neglecting” him.

“When I have decided to call it quits, questions like being neglected by the party or to inform party leaders about my decision do not arise. Due to my age, I am staying away from politics. It doesn’t mean that I will be completely away from politics or public life,” he said.

On the BJP’s efforts to make inroads in the Vokkaliga-dominated old Mysuru region, Krishna - a native of Maddur in Mandya - said he would campaign for the saffron party only if he is invited by senior leaders.

“I am ready to give suggestions or opinions on various matters related to Karnataka and old Mysuru region, only if senior leaders ask for it,” Krishna said.