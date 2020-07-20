Soil from Udupi to be sent for Ayodhya temple

Admaru Mutt Aadalitha Mandali said that soil from Udupi will be sent to the site where Ram Mandir will be built in Ayodhya.

The VHP had decided to use soil from different places including from the river bed before initiating the work on Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Accordingly, soil from Udupi will be sent.

On Monday, Paryaya Admaru Mutt seer Eshapriya Theertha Swami offered Mangalarathi to the soil and placed sandalwood paste and offered prayers for construction of Ram Mandir without any hindrance. The soil filled in a brass tumbler was handed over the leaders of VHP.

Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Teertha Swami, who is also a trustee in the 15-member Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, will not be able to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for Ram Mandir on August. The seer is on Chathurmasyta vratha, which prevents him from attending the ceremony, said sources.