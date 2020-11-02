Soil health centre planned in each GP, says agriculture minister

Agriculture Minister B C Patil said the state government has submitted a proposal to the Centre to open a soil health centre at each gram panchayat (GP) in the state.

At a press conference, he said, "The state has 247 soil health centres. To help the farmers, we have a plan and sent a proposal to start soil health centres at each and every gram panchayat. The soil test, if done before sowing, will help us to understand the lack of nutrients in the soil. If corrective action is taken, it will result in better yield."

He said the Mysuru-based Central Food and Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) will train a farmer of a taluk in food processing and packing. The farmers, who receive this training, will be encouraged to open food processing units, he said.

The minister said the empty warehouses will be converted into cold storage units.