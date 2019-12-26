Soldier from Karnataka martyred in J&K

Bhojappa Kurahatti, a 47-year-old soldier of the India Army hailing from Karamadi village in Ron taluk of the district, was martyred at Ramapura in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning.

Kurahatti, who joined as a soldier in the 18th Maratha light infantry in 1990, was promoted as subedar six years ago. He was to retire in March 2020.

The soldier is survived by his mother, wife, a 13-year-old son and an 18-month-old daughter. The family was residing in Gadag for the past many years.

Kurahatti was hit on his face during firing by militants, said Fakirsab Nadaf, serving in the same battalion and hailing from Yamanur in Navalgund taluk.

The soldier's body will arrive at the Sambra airport in Belagavi, via Delhi and Pune, before being taken to his native village.