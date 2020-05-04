Some good news: K'taka sees more recoveries than active ones

For the first time since the outbreak of Covid-19, the number of recovery cases has crossed the number of active cases in Karnataka. While the number of discharges post-recovery stands at 321 (as on May 4), active cases are 302.

On Monday, the state witnessed 37 new cases as its Covid-19 tally went up to 651. The day also saw two deaths - one each in Kalaburagi and Davanagere -as the death toll in the state rose to 27.

A 56-year-old man from Kalaburagi (Patient-587) died at the district hospital on Saturday (state govt announced the death on Monday). He had been admitted with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and his x-ray showed bilateral patchy Pneumonitis.

Davangere recorded its second Covid-19 death with a 48-year-old woman (P-651) losing her battle against the virus. She was suffering from SARI, hypertension, diabetes and hypothyroidism.

The cotton hub of Karnataka also reported 22 new cases on Sunday (confirmed Monday). All 22 cases are contacts of Patients 533 (a staff nurse with CHC) and 556.

The staff nurse (P-533) has turned out to be a super-spreader. She has a staggering 127 secondary contacts and 25 primary contacts. So far, 19 of her contacts have contracted virus. As many as 1,147 samples have been tested in Davangere alone.

Minister Suresh Kumar said, “21 cases (in Davangere) are traced to two people P-556 and P-533. Patient 556 infected two people and has 12 primary, and 34 secondary contacts. 847 samples have come back negative, 31 are positive, and 269 results are awaited. A total of 125 are in quarantine.”

The days also witnessed seven people from Bidar test positive for Covid-19 on Monday. All seven are contacts of Patient 590. Kalaburagi and K R Pet in Mandya reported two cases each while Haveri, Chikkaballapur and Vijayapura recorded one case each.

Cop tests +ve

In a first, Bengaluru reported a police officer testing positive for the virus. Contact tracing is underway. He is a 40-year-old, identified as P-650.

“In some good news, Mysuru has a cumulative of 90 positive cases. Of which, 79 have been discharged till now. No death has been reported in the district, so far,” the minister informed.

The state government has issued an order to cover all anganwadi workers, police, home guards, civil defence personnel, municipal workers, under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, under which the family members of aforementioned workers will get Rs 20 lakh relief if they die in line of Covid-19 duty.