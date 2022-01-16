Some guest faculties politicising their protest: C N Ashwath Narayan

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan termed the continuation of the protest by guest faculties as politicising the issue by a few of them.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, the minister said that the decision was taken after having consultations with various stakeholders, including representatives of guest faculties' associations.

A majority of the guest faculty are happy with the decision.

Also read: Despite hike in honorarium, guest lecturers to continue protest

"The salaries of guest lecturers have been increased more than twofold. Out of the 14,000 guest lecturers, around 4,500 lecturers have UGC-prescribed eligibility," he said.

He said applications will be received for the posts of guest lecturers from Monday as scheduled. Candidates must submit their applications within seven days.

The guest faculties who are on protest, boycotting classes for almost a month now, have announced continuation of the protest despite the government announcing increase in honorarium.

Check out latest videos from DH: