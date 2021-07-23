Some ministers, MLAs in race for Karnataka CM post, claims R Ashoka

Some ministers, MLAs in Karnataka CM race: R Ashoka

Bharath Joshi
  Jul 23 2021
Revenue Minister R Ashoka. Credit: DH Photo

Some “active” Cabinet ministers and legislators are in the race to become the next Karnataka chief minister, according to Revenue Minister R Ashoka.

The BJP central leadership has kept everyone guessing on who the next chief minister will be even as incumbent B S Yediyurappa’s exit looks imminent after July 26, when he completes two years in office.

“Ours is a national party and the [high command] has its own channels to get information. Those who are active in the Cabinet, their names are there [for the CM’s post]. There are MLA’s whose names are there,” Ashoka told reporters, adding that a decision will be taken keeping the state’s interest and politics in mind.

Asked if he was in the chief ministerial race, Ashoka said this was for the high command to decide. Ashoka is a prominent Vokkaliga leader in the BJP. “If someone goes, ‘me, me’, it doesn’t work that way in our party,” he said. “Besides, the CM's chair isn't vacant for now. Let’s see.”

Ashoka also cleared the air on his meeting with some ‘migrant’ ministers on Thursday. Some six ministers who defected from the previous Congress-JD(S) coalition huddled with Yediyurappa and then Ashoka after the Cabinet meeting Thursday.

“They are not panicking,” Ashoka said. “The high command has said it will talk to the CM and solve whatever problem there is. So, there’s no confusion,” he added.

“It’s true that all of us met at the CM’s chamber after the Cabinet meeting. We discussed the current politics, development works and Cabinet decisions that were taken,” Ashoka said.

