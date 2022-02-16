Some Udupi colleges are misusing interim order, allege student groups

A few student groups have submitted a petition to the Deputy Commissioner of Udupi district, saying the high court has only barred wearing hijab in colleges where the development committees have prescribed uniform for students and that several colleges are misusing or misinterpreting the interim order.

“Many private colleges have misinterpreted the court order. Colleges that do not have uniforms have also been implementing the court’s directive under the pressure from the vested interests. We have also learnt that the police are going to colleges and directing students to remove the hijab,” the petition submitted by T M Jafrulla states. They have requested the DC to issue suitable instructions to the lecturers and officers.

Six students stay away

Meanwhile, six Muslim students of Government Women’s PU College, Udupi, whose initial demand for wearing hijab inside the classrooms led to a series of protests and counter protests over dress code across the state, did not turn up to the college on Wednesday - the first day of college re-opening in the state ever since the hijab controversy took the centerstage. Expressing solidarity with the girls, a large number of Muslim students of the same college remained absent.

These six students are the ones who moved the high court, stating their fundamental rights have been violated.

There was a heavy police presence both outside and inside the college premises. As a precautionary measure, eight platoons of District Armed Reserve Police, two platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and 700 police personnel were deployed on the premises of all colleges and schools in Udupi.

A Muslim student, who had come to the college, chose to return home after lecturers asked her to remove the hijab inside the classroom. The college went ahead with the preparatory exams for the students who attended the class on Wednesday.

There were no untoward incident reported in the district. MGM College, which had witnessed a stand-off between students over dress code, has declared holiday for two days. The students were asked to attend online classes. In this college, the Muslim students were allowed to wear headscarf inside the classrooms in the past.

