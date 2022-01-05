Soon, Karnataka to get an index for youth development

Karnataka is likely to get a first-of-its-kind index focusing on youth development that will map the state of their education, health and mental well-being among others.

The Youth Development Index (YDI) will cover the 15-29 age group, and once in place could serve as a proxy indicator for the state's development, which is otherwise measured only by the GDP.

A committee constituted by the government to frame Karnataka’s Youth Policy is holding consultations on developing the index and a draft could be ready by April 2022.

Education, health, emotional status, contribution to the economy, potential livelihood opportunities are among the parameters that will be considered for the index. The idea is being tested by Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development, Sriperumbudur. However, no state has implemented it yet.

Speaking to DH, Chairperson of the Committee Dr R Balasubramaniam, who is also the founder of Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM), said the proposal is at the consultation stage at present.

The index will be broken into district level as well as rural and urban indices. According to him, these indices could work as tools to stop unnecessary migration to larger cities and to redirect potential investments to different parts of the state.

Among the interesting proposals floated by the committee include a social credit system that aims to incentivise youth to actively take part in nation-building by looking beyond elections.

For example, a person demonstrating voluntary work would get social credits, which could be considered during university admissions.

The new Youth Policy will be Karnataka's second after the first one that came out in 2012.

The new policy will look into transformations in the education sector owing to the pandemic and will also lay emphasis on their mental health. That apart, harnessing the gig economy and capitalising on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence will be part of the considerations.

To ensure policy implementation, the committee will recommend a monitoring and evaluation mechanism headed by the Chief Minister who will review it annually. It will also recommend a six-month review by the youth affairs minister and a quarterly review by the additional chief secretary.

An online survey is open for public participation at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/N6K325J.

