Sound and light shows at heritage sites in Karnataka

Modern lighting facilities, 3D projection mapping, and sound and light shows planned in Vijaya Vittala temple and Purandara Mantapa of Hampi, Gol Gumbaz of Vijayapura, Bhoganandeeshwara temple of Chikkaballapur, caves of Badami, forts of Kittur and Bidar at Rs 60 crore.

An allocation of Rs 10-crore allocation has been made for the construction of a resort through Jungle Lodges and Resorts Limited on a 10-acre area in the backwaters of Manchanabele reservoir. To augment coastal tourism, Marina will be developed in Byndoor, Udupi district under public private partnership.

The chief minister announced that the government will formulate policies to encourage religious, adventure and environment-friendly tourism.

It is also planning a tourism circuit consisting of the historical landmarks of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, founder of Bengaluru city.