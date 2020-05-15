South Western Railways ferries 7,477 passengers in five trains

South Western Railway (SWR) on Friday carried 7,477 migrant workers in five Shramik Special trains to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura and Jharkhand.

Two trains left for Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh from Chikkabanavar and Malur stations carrying 2,960 passengers.

Similarly, two trains to Bihar departed from Malur carrying 3,079 passengers. The fifth Shramik Special to Agartala (Tripura) departed from Chikkabanavara with 1,438 passengers on board.

One more Shramik Special special was scheduled to leave from Bengaluru to Koderma in Jharkhand during late night.