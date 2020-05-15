SWR ferries 7,477 passengers in five trains

South Western Railways ferries 7,477 passengers in five trains

Bengaluru,
  May 15 2020
  • updated: May 15 2020, 23:18 ist
South Western Railway (SWR) on Friday carried 7,477 migrant workers in five Shramik Special trains to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura and Jharkhand. 

Two trains left for Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh from Chikkabanavar and Malur stations carrying 2,960 passengers.

Similarly, two trains to Bihar departed from Malur carrying 3,079 passengers. The fifth Shramik Special to Agartala (Tripura) departed from Chikkabanavara with 1,438 passengers on board.

One more Shramik Special special was scheduled to leave from Bengaluru to Koderma in Jharkhand during late night.

South Western Railway
Shramik Special special
trains

Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

