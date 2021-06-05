Southwest monsoon advances to more parts of Karnataka

The southwest monsoon, which set in over Karnataka on June 4, advanced on Saturday to north interior parts of the state, bringing in copious rains, officials said.

"There was a heavy downpour in many parts of Karnataka, including interior areas in the north. We have sounded an alert in certain areas, including coastal Karnataka," an official handling disaster management told PTI.

He said the next 48 hours would bring in heavy rains in many parts of the state. Many parts in Bengaluru were inundated due to the torrential rain on Friday. In Kalaburagi, the Roudravati river was in spate due to heavy downpour.

Another disaster management official said that in view of the arrival of the monsoon, a flood action plan would be released on Monday, which has identified vulnerable villages. "Along with it, a flood matrix has also been done," he added.