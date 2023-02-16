Speaker loses cool, threatens to ‘throw out’ MLA from Karnataka Assembly

Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri lost his cool on Thursday threatening to “throw out” Bhalki MLA Eshwar Khandre from the House.

Kageri was irked when Khandre persisted to make a point in a raised voice even as he asked the MLA to be seated.

The legislator wanted to talk about Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan’s recent controversial statement against Siddaramaiah.

“You are taking the House for a ride and causing disrespect to the Speaker’s chair. I will throw you out of the House. I am warning you...” Kageri said. He further remarked that it is a disrespect to the House that such leaders are elected.

Khandre said the remarks are an insult to the voters of his constituency. He rushed to the well of the House in protest, followed by a few Congress MLAs. Later, Kageri adjourned the session for 15 minutes.

Once the House was back in order, Kageri convinced Khandre to go back to his seat. “I said some things in anger. I have the utmost respect for the voters of your constituency. Don’t take it personally,” he said.

On his part, Khandre said he did not mean to disrespect the Speaker’s chair.