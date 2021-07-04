Special court jolt to CM Yediyurappa in denotification case

A special court to deal with criminal cases related to elected representatives on Saturday rejected the closure report (B report) filed by the Lokayukta police in a case of illegal denotification of land against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. The court directed the police to investigate the matter further.

Special court judge Shridhar Gopalakrishna Bhat observed that the entire investigation by the investigating officer (IO) is in “perfunctory manner and against the approach of the prudent person”.

The allegation was that Yediyurappa, as Deputy Chief Minister, illegally de-notified certain lands in 2006 that were acquired for the IT Corridor. Yediyurappa’s petition seeking quashing of the FIR was dismissed by the Karnataka High Court in December 2020. The high court had deprecated the Lokayukta police for not conducting investigation for almost four years.

Following the high court’s directions, Lokayukta DySP M G Shankaranarayana (IO) filed the B report in January 2021.

The special court observed that the investigation by the IO is without application of mind on the relevant matters to be investigated. The court said the opinion of the IO is based on irrelevant and unconnected materials and therefore appears to be “ineffective, incomplete, defective and does not inspire the confidence of this court”.

In his objection to the B report, complainant Vasudeva Reddy said the Lokayukta police have clubbed the materials concerning former minister R V Deshpande, who was accused No.1 in the case. The allegations made against Deshpande were quashed by the high court in October 2015.

The court said that the investigation has not dealt with primary aspects as to whether Yediyurappa has abused his official position as a public servant while denotifying the acquired land, whether he has obtained for himself or for any other person any pecuniary advantage and whether the denotification was for any public interest.

Observing that the investigation conducted by the IO was approved by the ADGP Lokayukta, the court directed the office to send the copy of the order to him for necessary action.

The IO has been directed to submit a fresh investigation report by August 21.

Reacting to the court order, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala in Delhi called for Yediyurappa’s resignation.