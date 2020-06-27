Special focus on MSMEs in new indl policy: BSY

Karnataka’s new industrial policy will have a special focus on the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector and the government will create an investment-friendly climate for small business, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has said.

“Karnataka will soon launch its new industrial policy. The policy has special focus on encouraging the MSMEs to become more competitive at the global stage,” the chief minister said here on Saturday. He was speaking after virtual launch of a report titled “Improving Economic Dynamism and Accelerating MSME Growth” by Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) which works as an industry body for micro, small and medium enterprises.

“My team has been tirelessly working to provide support to MSMEs. We’ve helped industries with their labour requirements, facilitated the movement of goods, ensured adequate safety and fast-tracked government approvals for resuming operations,” Yediyurappa said, addressing Union MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari. Former Bank of Baroda and Microsoft India chairperson Ravi Venkatesan, the founder of GAME, was also present.

Yediyurappa also hailed the proposed amendments to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act and the Karnataka Industries (Facilitation) Act. “We’re also working on the policy front to provide a supportive business environment. We’ve recently announced land and labour reforms that will help industry set up faster and operate more efficiently,” he said.

He said that the government was also amending the Industries Facilitation Act to create an MSME-friendly investment climate. With these amendments, industries can start operations without obtaining approvals from various departments.

Karnataka will introduce “self-certification” provisions in the approval process for new investments and the requirements to start a new business in the state would be simplified, Yediyurappa added.

The Centre and the state governments have been working to improve the business environment for MSMEs through targeted schemes and policies. “During these unprecedented times, the PM has given the ‘vocal for local’ call. Strengthening the MSME sector is the primary step to achieve this,” he said.