Special grants to mutts: Siddaramaiah makes debut

In a change of heart, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has co-opted what is seen as the BJP’s practice of granting doles to mutts and temples using discretionary powers, something he avoided during his first term.

This fiscal, Siddaramaiah has earmarked Rs 20 crore as “CM special grants to various mutts and temples in the state” under a head of account that did not exist in his budgets between 2013 and 2018, according to an analysis of expenditure documents over the years.

Special grants refer to money sanctioned under a CM’s discretionary powers. However, Siddaramaiah has drastically cut money for mutts and temples. In his February budget, BJP’s Basavaraj Bommai had kept Rs 200 crore as special grants to mutts and temples.

This particular head of account (2250-00-103-5-14) is seen across the BJP’s budgets between 2020-21 and 2023-24. Between 2007 and 2013, when the BJP was in power, grants to mutts were reflected in the budget speech itself.

Siddaramaiah’s reluctance or refusal to grant doles to mutts is attributed to his socialist and agnostic background.

“This is a good change,” senior Congress lawmaker RV Deshpande, a long-time associate of Siddaramaiah, said on the decision to earmark special grants to mutts. “His personal views or opinions are different. As CM, he has to do justice. Ultimately, one should be God-loving and God-fearing. Mutts as well as minority institutions are doing a good job,” he said.

Mutts such as the Adichunchunagiri, Siddaganga, Kaginele Kanaka Gurupeetha, Kudalasangama Panchamsali Peetha among others have received government grants over the years.

In 2020-21, when BJP veteran BS Yediyurappa presented the state budget with Covid-19 rearing its ugly head, Rs 47.37 crore went as special grants to various mutts and temples. Yediyurappa continued the trend in 2021-22 with Rs 21.18 crore. In 2022-23, Bommai earmarked Rs 20 crore as special grants to mutts. But he ended up giving them Rs 155.21 crore, plausibly because it was an election year.

Yediyurappa’s first big mutt outreach happened in 2009-10 when he earmarked Rs 20 crore for their development. This included Rs 10 crore for five institutions “spreading the message of oneness among all religions”.