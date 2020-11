The South Western Railway (SWR) will run a special train to Bihar from Bengaluru on November 7.

The one-trip Express Special train will be operated between Yeshwantpur and Jaynagar via Hijali with Special fare.

The train from Yashwantpur (06511) will leave at 11 am on November 7 and reach Jaynagar at 11 am on November 9.

En route, the train will have stoppages at Jolarpettai, Renigunta, Gudur, Ongole, Vijayawada, Rajamundry, Simhachalam, Vizianagaram, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrakh, Midnapore, Adra, Asansol, Chittaranjan, Madhupur, Jasidih, Jhajha, Kiul, Barauni, Samastipur and Darbhanga.

The train will have 23 coaches, including 2-Three Tier AC Coaches, 8 Second Class Sleeper Coaches and 11 General Second Class Coaches.