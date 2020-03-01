Special trains between Bandra-Udupi to clear Holi rush

The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) will run special trains between Bandra and Udupi to clear extra rush of passengers during Holi festival in co-ordination with Western Railway, according to a press release issued by KRCL Deputy General Manager Girish R Karandikar.

The Train No 09011 Bandra - Udupi AC Special on Special Fare will depart from Bandra at 23:55 hrs on March 8 and will arrive at Udupi at 18:00 hrs on the next day.

Train No 09012 Udupi - Bandra AC Special on Special Fare will depart from Udupi at 19:00 hrs on March 9 and will arrive at Bandra at 15:00 hrs on the next day.

The train will have 19 coaches with four 2-tier AC coaches, eight 3-Tier AC, five coaches of AC Chair Car and two Generator Car.

The Train No 09009 Bandra - Udupi Special on Special Fare will depart from Bandra at 23:55 hrs on March 10 and will arrive at Udupi at 18:00 hrs on the next day.

In the return, the Train No 09010 Udupi - Bandra Special on Special Fare will depart from Udupi at 19:00 hrs on March 11 and will arrive at Bandra at 14:35 hrs on the next day.

Halt

Trains will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Junction, Karwar, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road

Byndoor and Kundapur stations.