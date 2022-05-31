Speedy trial doesn't mean jumping stages in criminal trial: Karnataka HC

The High Court has set aside conviction in a cheque bounce case observing that speedy trial does not mean jumping the stages of criminal trial.

The Additional JMFC court in Udupi had ex-parte convicted the accused in a case under Negotiable Instruments Act.

The complainant is a resident of Udupi and had given a loan of Rs 3 lakh to a resident of Thirthahalli taluk in Shivamogga district.

When the loan was not repaid, the complainant produced six cheques, each for Rs 50,000, for the purpose of repayment and they were all dishonoured. Thus, the complainant filed six complaints before the court in Udupi.

Considering that the accused remained absent in spite of service of summons, in December 2018, the magistrate relied upon the Apex Court’s decision in the Indian Bank Association case and dispensed with the presence and statement of the accused under section 313 of CrPC.

The court convicted the accused and directed him to pay Rs 1.05 lakh (Rs one lakh as compensation) in each case or undergo six months imprisonment in default.

The accused filed an appeal before the sessions court and claimed that he was not provided with an opportunity.

In August 2019, the sessions court upheld the order of the magistrate court, holding that a cheque bounce case is a document-based offence and therefore, no need to wait for the accused to appear.

The accused moved the High Court, contending that criminal trials must be held in the presence of the accused, unless the accused seeks exemption of his personal appearance.

Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar pointed out that the Apex Court judgment cited by the trial court does not state that the trial can be held in the absence of the accused. There is no concept of placing the accused ex-parte as is prevalent in civil trials, the court said.

“Trial cannot be held in the absence of an accused, unless personal appearance is dispensed with for valid reasons and there cannot be dispensation of examination of an accused under section 313 CrPC, if incriminating evidence appears in the evidence of the witness. Speedy trial does not take the meaning of jumping the stages in a criminal trial,” the court said.

It has remanded the matter back to the Additional JMFC court in Udupi for deciding the matter afresh.