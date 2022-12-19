Sports quota: HC directs youth services dept to redo ranking

The Karnataka High Court has directed the Department of Youth Services and Sports to redo the ranking list of national-level diving champion Aditi Dinesh Rao and three others for admission to undergraduate medical professional courses under the sports quota and submit the list to Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA).

A division bench, headed by Justice Alok Aradhe, also directed the KEA to ensure that the admission to the candidates is based on their ranking.

The petitioner Aditi Rao had joined the BDS course under protest and challenged the admission given to three chess players - Sathwik Shivanand, S R Prathima and Khushi M Hombal - under the sports quota.

The petitioner contended that the authorities had relied upon an opinion that chess is an international game and thus, placed the three players above her, even without giving an opportunity for a hearing.

The bench noted the eligibility criteria specified for sports quota and said that the candidates, who either represented the country in the international events or the state, should have secured medals/cups.

“It is not in dispute that the petitioner has secured 4 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze medals in the national diving championship conducted by the Swimming Federation of India, whereas there is no material on record to show that respondent nos. 3 to 5 (the chess players) have secured any medal or cup in any events organized by the All India Chess Federation or the School Games Federation of India which are recognized National Sports Federations by the Government of India,” the bench said.

The court also said that merely for the reason that the chess players in the instant petition have participated in national and international championships, conducted by various private organisations, it cannot be said that they fall within the eligibility criteria for sports quota.

“In our considered opinion, the Committee has failed to appreciate this aspect of the matter and has not taken into consideration the relevant eligibility criteria for sports quota and also the medals/cups/rankings secured by the petitioner as well as respondent nos.3 to 5 either at national level or at the international level events,” the bench said.