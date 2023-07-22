Spurt in demand for AI, Machine Learning courses: COMEDK data

Spurt in demand for AI courses: COMEDK data

Data from COMEDK shows that classics like Electronics & Communications have overtaken the popular Computer Science. 

Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 22 2023, 23:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2023, 02:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty images

‘Futureskills’ are in high demand in the state with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI and ML) branches finding a large number of takers in COMEDK admissions.

Data available from the first round of admissions at COMEDK (Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka) shows over 900 students opting for these courses, which is double that of the previous year.

“In the first two rounds, demand is normally for Computer Science Engineering and other Computer Science-related branches. This time, we are witnessing more takers for AI and ML in the first round itself,” said a COMEDK official.

According to Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) vice chancellor Prof Vidyashankar S, the demand for AI and ML has increased because future technology in every field is based on AI and ML. “Even agriculture and medical fields will be ruled by AI and ML,” he said. Vidyashankar said several colleges have got affiliation to offer AI and ML this academic year.

Meanwhile, data from COMEDK shows that classics like Electronics & Communications have overtaken the popular Computer Science. 

In the first round of engineering seat allotment, as many as 1,300 students opted for Electronics & Communication against 1,000 for Computer Science. 

According to COMEDK authorities and experts, the rise in demand for Electronics & Communication this year is because of the booming semiconductor manufacturing industry.

Gururaj R Bhat, assistant secretary of COMEDK said, “The reports about setting up of semiconductor production plants in India could also be one of the reasons why students are opting for study Electronics & Communication. In the first round every year, the demand used to be for Computer Science but it has changed slightly this year.”

However, Bhat said things could change in the second and third rounds.

