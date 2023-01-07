Sri Ram Sene dist chief injured in firing

Sri Ram Sene dist chief injured in firing

The bullet brushed Kokitkar's neck and he escaped with severe injuries

DHNS
DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Jan 07 2023, 23:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2023, 07:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Sri Ram Sene district president Ravikumar Kokitkar suffered severe injuries after he was fired at, in Hindalga on Saturday evening.

The car by which Kokitkar was travelling slowed near a speed breaker. Three persons tailing them on a bike came near the car and one of them opened fire at Kokitkar. 

The bullet brushed Kokitkar's neck and he escaped with severe injuries. The driver too was injured.

The Belagavi Rural police are investigating.

Karnataka News
Shooting

