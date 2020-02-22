Sri Rama Sene leader offers Rs 10 lakh for killing Amulya

A day after Amulya Leona, the 19-year-old woman was remanded in judicial custody for saying ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ during an anti-CAA event on Thursday, a Sri Rama Sene leader announced a bounty of Rs 10 lakh for killing her.

Meanwhile, a video, where the head of a religious mutt says those opposing Narendra Modi will meet the fate of journalist Gauri Lankesh, went viral on Saturday.

The bounty announcement was made by Sri Rama Sene Ballari district unit president Sanjeev Maradi. “We will give Rs 10 lakh award from Srirama Sene to anyone who kills Amulya Leona, the student who said ‘Pakistan Zindabad’,” Maradi said.

The video clip of his announcement quickly went viral on social media. Maradi goes on to state that Amulya should not be given bail. “She should not get bail for any reason. If she is released, we will stage an encounter. We will give Rs 10 lakh award to anyone who stages the encounter,” he said.

Meanwhile, Siddalinga Swami of Andola Karuneshwara Mutt courted controversy for stating that “14 or 15-year-old girls” who speak ill about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will face the “fate of journalist Gauri Lankesh”.

Though the speech was made at an event organised by Yuva Viveka Bharat Sangha at Shaktinagar of Raichur on February 2, it went viral on Saturday, with many linking it to Amulya.

The swami is said to have been referring to a girl who criticised Modi and Shah during a protest in New Delhi.

The swami was taking part in the event with Sri Rama Sene president Pramod Muthalik and said the girl speaks ill about Modi and Shah. She will meet the same fate as Gauri Lankesh if she continues to speak ill of the leaders, he said.

However, the swami did not respond to repeated phone calls for a comment.