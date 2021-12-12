Sriki goes ‘missing’, cops to seek bail cancellation

The Bengaluru police are planning to approach the court seeking withdrawal of bail order of notorious hacker Srikrishna alias Sriki, who has gone “missing”. The cops are also planning to seek permission to take him into custody again.

Sources in the Bengaluru City Police told DH that Sriki, currently out on bail, has violated bail conditions and gone “missing”.

A senior police officer said that as per the bail conditions in a case registered at the Jeevanbima Nagar police station, Sriki was supposed to appear before the investigating officer (IO) every Saturday and sign on the register.

“Since his release from jail three weeks ago, he hasn’t turned up before the police. He isn’t helping in the interrogation either,” an officer said.

“We have to submit the investigation details to the court as the matter is being heard by the court. But for three weeks, we do not know where he is. If he has undergone any medical procedure or other emergencies, it has to be brought to the notice of the IO. But there has been no communication about his whereabouts. Hence, we have directed the investigating team to approach the court seeking withdrawal of his bail orders,” the officer added.

The city police had, in fact, given the hacker security cover after Opposition leaders alleged that he had received life threats. The security police personnel are also in the dark about his whereabouts.

Sriki was booked for assaulting hotel staff under the influence of narcotics.