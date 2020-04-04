Sriramulu and I are like brothers working for people: Dr K Sudhakar

Karnataka’s Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday denied reports of a rift with Health Minister B Sriramulu.

Sudhakar’s denial came a day after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa picked Education Minister S Suresh Kumar as the government’s COVID-19 spokesman, a move widely seen as an effort to halt the dissonance within the government in connection with the outbreak.

“There are no differences between Health Minister B Sriramulu and me. We’re putting up a determined fight against coronavirus and we’re talking to each other to find solutions to the problem. Me and Sriramulu are striving for the development of the people of the state like brothers,” Sudhakar said in a tweet.

In a separate statement, Sudhakar also ruled out one-upmanship between them. “We’re both elected representatives who are always in the midst of people serving them. The praise we get from the people is what protects us. So, where’s the question of seeking publicity?”

Sudhakar added that such reports will not affect his discharge of duty. “I’m a doctor. More than that, I’m someone who is involved in public service. Every criticism makes me stronger,” he said.

Sudhakar is a first-time minister who was earlier with the Congress, whereas Sriramulu is the BJP’s warhorse, who was seen sulking for not being made the deputy chief minister as he was projected before the May 2018 polls.

Technically, the COVID-19 crisis comes under the purview of the Health Department, but Sudhakar also got involved because teaching hospitals come under the medical education department. The two were seen crossing each other’s paths, leading to some bitterness.

The Opposition Congress took a dig at the ruling BJP on this issue. “Two ministers Sudhakar and Sriramulu not seeing eye to eye in this hour of crisis is disturbing,” the Congress tweeted Saturday, adding that the ministers were pursuing their agenda when the entire government is supposed to work in tandem. “Yediyurappa seems (to) have lost control. How will we fight corona?”