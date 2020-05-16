Sriramulu seeks Home dept aid to curb sex work

Health Minister B Sriramulu has sought the aid of Home department for curbing sex work in certain parts of the state - which continues unabated despite lockdown.

“It poses health risks to those involved. I request the department to ensure that the business is prohibited at such a time of crisis,” he stated in a letter to Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

At the same time, in order to ensure the safety of these workers, Sriramulu has asked both the Health department and the Karnataka State AIDS Prevention Society (KSAPS) to come up with a detailed report on rehabilitation of sex workers and transgenders.

The Health minister’s order was prompted by a letter by writer and activist Roopa Hassan. The writer, who was earlier member of a panel (led by actor-turned-politician Jayamala) on the study of issues faced by sex workers, had sought government’s intervention to stop condom distribution to registered sex workers and transgenders, as continuing work during pandemic was posing health risks to the community.

Speaking to DH, the writer said there was an immediate need for creating awareness among members of the community. The government also needed to pay attention to providing them with financial aid and ration to cope with this crisis, she added.