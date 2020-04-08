Lockdown relaxation at non-affected regions: Sriramulu

Sriramulu suggests for lockdown relaxation at non-affected districts

Ranjith Kandiya
Ranjith Kandiya, DHNS,
  • Apr 08 2020, 17:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2020, 17:55 ist

Health Minister B Sriramulu opined continuation of lockdown in COVID-19 affected districts in the State after April 14.

The Minister was speaking to reporters after discussion with the officials, here, on Wednesday.

He said, as many as 18 districts were affected in the state. The state government has taken all the measures to combat COVID-19. 

According to him, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has extended lockdown till April 30.

It is better to relax lockdown at non-affected districts in the state, he opined and said, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will take a final call over it.

There is a cabinet and task force meeting on Thursday. The CM will get the opinion of the experts and the leaders, the Minister said.

Kalaburgi, Bidar, Bengaluru, Mysuru have declared as red zones and a few cases are recovering. Of 181 COVID-19 cases reported in the State, more than 20 cases recovered, he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
COVID-19
B Sriramulu
Karnataka
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus prevents play at Motera cricket stadium

Coronavirus prevents play at Motera cricket stadium

Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown: Sources

Mumbai set to extend coronavirus lockdown: Sources

Reliance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover

Reliance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover

SC asks Govt to consider free COVID-19 test at pvt labs

SC asks Govt to consider free COVID-19 test at pvt labs

 