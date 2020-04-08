Sriramulu suggests for lockdown relaxation at non-affected districts

Health Minister B Sriramulu opined continuation of lockdown in COVID-19 affected districts in the State after April 14.

The Minister was speaking to reporters after discussion with the officials, here, on Wednesday.

He said, as many as 18 districts were affected in the state. The state government has taken all the measures to combat COVID-19.

According to him, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has extended lockdown till April 30.

It is better to relax lockdown at non-affected districts in the state, he opined and said, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will take a final call over it.

There is a cabinet and task force meeting on Thursday. The CM will get the opinion of the experts and the leaders, the Minister said.

Kalaburgi, Bidar, Bengaluru, Mysuru have declared as red zones and a few cases are recovering. Of 181 COVID-19 cases reported in the State, more than 20 cases recovered, he said.