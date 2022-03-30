Sriramulu visits SSLC exam centres, courts controversy

Sriramulu visits SSLC exam centres, courts controversy

Prohibitory orders within 200 metre radius of the centres are in place

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 30 2022, 22:09 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2022, 03:13 ist
Transport Minister B Sriramulu on Wednesday courted a controversy by visiting SSLC examination centres in the town. Credit: Special Arrangement

Transport Minister B Sriramulu on Wednesday courted a controversy by visiting SSLC examination centres in the town. 

While a few termed the visits as violations of guidelines governing the ongoing examinations, some parents and students opposed saying such visits triggered tension among students and created unnecessary disturbance. 

Prohibitory orders within 200 metre radius of the centres are in place. 

Deputy commissioner Pavan Kumar Malapati, corporation commissioner Preeti Gehlot and Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) C Ramappa and other senior officers accompanied the minister during his visit to Karnataka Public School and government PU College for girls. 

“The minister ignored the officers’ suggestion that it was wrong to pay a visit to the centre while the examination is on and visited the centres,” Ramappa told DH.

“The minister clarified that he wanted to inspect basic amenities at the centres. He didn’t intend to disturb students,” the officer added.

Hijab clad girl skis exam

A student returned home without appearing for the SSLC English language examination on Wednesday at Adarsh English medium school in Sindagi in Vijayapura district.

Alfiya Naaz, a student of Anjuman High School, was in hijab when she reached the hall. BEO H M Harnal and tried to persuade her to remove the headscarf. She left the hall saying that the hijab was more important to her than the examination.

“She had removed the hijab while she appeared for the Urdu language examination,” the examination centre chief Ramesh Chattaraki said.

