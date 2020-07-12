SSLC evaluation in Bengaluru postponed

The evaluation of SSLC answer sheets scheduled to begin on Monday has been postponed in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts following the lockdown announced by government.
Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that the evaluation at Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts had been postponed and the work will go as per schedule in all other districts. The new dates will be announced after July 22, he added.
