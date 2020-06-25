SSLC exam across Karnataka begin on a peaceful note

Amidst panic over the rising number of Covid-19 cases, the annual examination for 10th standard (SSLC) began on Thursday (June 25) morning across the state. Students in various parts of the state began arriving at examination centres as early as 8:00 am to avoid the last-minute rush for health screening. Every student was subjected to thermal screening and provided with sanitizer and face masks before entering the exam hall.

Apprehensive about the arrangements and safety of their wards, many parents refused to leave the examination centres and chose to wait at the centres till the examination got over by 1:30 pm. Several examination centres witnessed heated arguments between parents and security personnel including the police. While the students appeared to be confident, many of them worried about the scenario. "I am fully prepared for the exam but worried about Covid-19," said a student appearing for the exams at Fort High school in Chamarajpet, Bengaluru.

Parents also expressed their concern and raised doubts over possible infection during the course of the examination. "We are worried about the health of the kids as students are coming from containment areas and wards of the city. Some of them could be asymptomatic but potential enough to spread the virus," rued a parent in one of the centres of Bengaluru.

Meantime, all the students from Kerala who had registered for the SSLC exam have appeared for the examination. There are around 367 students registered for the exam from Kerala and all of them have reported to their respective exam centres.

Planning to hold a peaceful examination, over one lakh officials from different departments have been roped in to conduct the examination for a total of 8.48 lakh students. The exam is being held at 2,879 centres across the state. Students diagnosed with cold and cough are provided with N95 masks and made to sit in separate rooms. Primary and Secondary Education minister S Suresh Kumar visited several examination centres in the morning to inspect the preparations and interact with parents and students.