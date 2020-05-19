SSLC exam time table: Students must report 1 hour early

The revised time table for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams, scheduled to be held between June 25 and July 3, has been released by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB).

It will be mandatory for students to report at the examination centre at 9.30 am. “Though the exams are scheduled to begin at 10.30 am, students must come an hour early for the exams, as they have to undergo thermal scanning and sanitise their hands,” said a communication from the KSEEB.

This year, more than 8.50 lakh students are appearing for the SSLC exams across the state. The examinations were postponed due to the lockdown. The department has increased the number of exam centres to maintain social distancing and ensure safety of students during the exams.