SSLC exams: KSEEB allays fears of parents

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has allayed the fears of parents of SSLC students stating that precautionary measures would be taken during the examination.

The SSLC examinations are scheduled to commence on March 27. In a circular issued on Wednesday, the KSEEB has directed the district-level officials to make sanitisers available at all the examination centres.

“Each examination centre should keep stock of hand sanitisers and before entering the examination hall every student and staff should wash their hands with sanitiser,” reads the circular.

The Board said that students would be allowed to wear masks during examinations and officials should not question students about it. “Special arrangements will be made for students suffering from cold, cough and fever to write the exams,” the circular said.

In district such as Kalaburagi, where Covid-19 positive cases have been reported, the Board has clearly instructed officials at local level to restrict only 15-20 students in each examination hall and ensure enough distance between the students. With this Board has made it clear that there will not be any changes in SSLC examination schedule.