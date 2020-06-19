SSLC exams: PE teachers to ensure social distancing

Amidst complaints of several colleges violating the social distancing rule during the II PUC examination, the Primary and Secondary Education department, which is chalking out plans to hold SSLC examinations from next week, has entrusted the responsibility to physical education (PE) teachers.
A detailed circular issued by the Karnataka State Secondary Education Board Director V Sumangala to all the DDPIs and BEOs across Karnataka directed PE teachers to be present at examination centres well in advance and must ensure that all students adhere to social distancing rule.
"The DDPIs and BEOs shall assign duties to PE teachers and deploy them to centres accordingly," the circular said.
