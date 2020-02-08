SSLC, II PUC exams: rumour mongers to face criminal case

Social media rumor mongers, who try to mislead students during the forthcoming SSLC and second PUC examinations will have to face jail term!

The department of primary and secondary education has taken a decision to include "spreading rumours during examinations" as malpractice and such people will be put behind bars by registering a police complaint.

If they are students who are appearing for the examinations, they will be barred from appearing for examinations and if the rumour spreaders are outsiders, then a criminal case will be filed against them.

Principal Secretary of the department S R Umashankar said, "We will also include spreading of rumors in the list of malpractices. The SSLC and PUC boards will include this clause in this year's rules and publish the same on their websites."

A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting convened to discuss about safety and security measures for the upcoming board examinations. Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar chaired the meeting.

Following the incidents which occurred during the previous years' examinations where people tried to mislead students and the department by spreading rumours about question paper leak, the department has now decided to include spreading rumours under malpractice.

Suresh Kumar told reporters, "We have instructed the police department to ensure that the security is tightened in all centers and treasuries where the question papers are stored. The police have also confirmed that their cyber centres in districts will be activated and will keep a vigil on all centers."

"We have sought security from all departments for SSLC and second PUC examinations. There will be no usage of mobile phones anywhere on the examination centre premises including the students, staff and officers involved with examination process at higher level. We have issued several Dos and Dont's for the staff members so that they will keep the exam centers secure," he added.

Cyber crime police help sought

The primary and secondary education department has sought the assistance of cyber crime police during SSLC and second PUC examinations to prevent malpractices, like paper leak and rumours. Minister S Suresh Kumar said that the cyber crime police will be alert during both the exams continuously monitoring all the centers. "Even the tuition centers, xerox shops and cyber cafes will be monitored by the police and they will keep a strict vigil on these centers."

The primary and secondary education department has requested the police for preventive custody of those accused in question paper leak case in previous years.

In numbers

Total number of students appearing for second PUC exams - 6,80,498

Freshers - 5,61,530

Repeaters - 9992

Total exam centres - 1,016