SSLC preparatory exam timetable out

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 21 2022, 00:06 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2022, 05:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

The department of Public Instruction has released the timetable for preparatory examinations for class 10.

As per the timetable, the preparatory examinations will be held between February 21 and 26 and the details are as follows: February 21: First Language; February 22: Social Science; February 23: Second Language; February 24: Mathematics; February 25: Third Language and February 26: Science.

Bengaluru
Karnataka
India News
SSLC
SSLC examinations
SSLC preparatory exam

