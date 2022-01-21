SSLC preparatory exam timetable out

The department of Public Instruction has released the timetable for preparatory examinations for class 10.

As per the timetable, the preparatory examinations will be held between February 21 and 26 and the details are as follows: February 21: First Language; February 22: Social Science; February 23: Second Language; February 24: Mathematics; February 25: Third Language and February 26: Science.

