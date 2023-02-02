SSLC preparatory exams from Feb 23

SSLC preparatory exams from Feb 23

The examinations will be held between February 23 and March 1

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 02 2023, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 06:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has released the timetable for the SSLC preparatory examinations. The examinations will be held between February 23 and March 1 under the supervision of Block Education Officers after downloading the question papers from their login credentials.

Timetable: Feb 23: First language; Feb 24: Second language; Feb 25: Third language; Feb 27: Mathematics; Feb 28: Science and March 01: Social Science.

