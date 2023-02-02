SSLC preparatory exams from Feb 23

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has released the timetable for the SSLC preparatory examinations. The examinations will be held between February 23 and March 1 under the supervision of Block Education Officers after downloading the question papers from their login credentials.

Timetable: Feb 23: First language; Feb 24: Second language; Feb 25: Third language; Feb 27: Mathematics; Feb 28: Science and March 01: Social Science.