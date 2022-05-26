SSLC question paper leak: Education dept to wait for police report

The Ramanagara district which secured ‘A’ grade in the recently announced SSLC 2022 examinations has come under radar now with the alleged question paper leak scam during the exams.

The department of primary and secondary education has decided to wait for the investigation report to initiate action against the schools and also against students if their involvement is proved.

However, officials from the department said they will start a parallel inquiry at the department level by issuing notices to the schools, seeking explanation.

Speaking to DH, Selva Kumar S, principal secretary of the department of primary and secondary education, said the department will decide about the action after receiving the police investigation report.

However, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said there is no question of sparing those involved.

“If the involvement of anybody is proved, there is no question of sparing anybody even if they are students. We will initiate action against them as per the law,” Nagesh told DH.

The Ramanagara police have arrested 10 people, including a few teachers, principal of a private aided school and a clerk in connection with the case.

The court, on Thursday, sent seven people to judicial custody and extended police custody of three people - principal of the school in Magadi taluk, the clerk and a Hindi teacher.

According to police, this is a clear case of mass copying and question paper leak. It is said that the school has secured 100% results and more than 50% passed with distinction. A few students emerged as second toppers for the state, with 624 out of 625.

Modus operandi

As explained by the police, the question paper was allegedly circulated on WhatsApp a few minutes before the commencement of the examinations.

Subject experts gave answers and the same was dictated to students at the examination centre.

Speaking to DH, K Santosh Babu, Superintendent of Police, Ramanagara, said the malpractice came to light after a person filed a complaint with the police station against one Rangegowda.

“During the inquiry, Rangegowda revealed that he sent a question paper by mistake on a WhatsApp group where several other teachers were there. Of them, one Lokesh tried to blackmail Rangegowda for money. When he refused to pay, Lokesh filed a police complaint. This is how the entire scam came to light,” Santosh Babu told DH.

Interestingly, the complaint was filed on the day the SSLC exam results were announced.