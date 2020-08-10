SSLC results: Karnataka scraps district-wise ranking system

SSLC: Karnataka scraps district-wise ranking system

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 10 2020, 21:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2020, 22:30 ist

To put an end to the unhealthy competition among districts in SSLC results, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has scrapped the district-wise ranking system from this year.

Instead of rankings, KSEEB has introduced grading system which will be calculated using three main parameters. Explaining this to reporters during the press conference, Dr K G Jagadeesha, commissioner, department of public instruction, said, “the ranking for districts had led to unhealthy competition among districts and to do away with it, we have introduced grading system after discussing with the panel of experts in the Board.”

From this year on, districts will be awarded A, B and C grades. To calculate this, the Board gives 40% weightage for overall pass percentage of the district, 40% for average marks scored by students (pass/fail) and 20% weightage to the number of students who get distinctions and first-class marks in the exams. 

This year 10 districts received A grade, 20 got B grade and 4 got C grade.

A Grade: Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Rural, Madhugiri, Mandya, Chitradurga, Kolar, Udupi, Ramanagar, Hassan, Uttara Kannada

B Grade: Chamarajanagar, Mangaluru, Ballari, Tumakuru, Sirsi, Bengaluru North, Davangere, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalakot, Dharwad, Raichur, Bengaluru South, Chikkodi

C Grade: Belagavi, Gadag, Haveri, Yadgir 

