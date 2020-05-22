SSLC students in containment zones to write exams in supplementary

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education which announced fresh time table for SSLC examinations has now said that "students residing in containment zones will not be allowed to write exams!"

However, these students will be allowed to appear for supplementary examinations as fresh candidates. Normally supplementary examinations are conducted as second chance for failed candidates to clear subjects.

But this has created confusion among parents and students who are preparing for exams.

Following the department's announcement, several students and parents felt, "What if the areas declared as safe zones report Covid-19 positive cases later on, after the clearance of a few subjects by the students."

Meanwhile, a few officials of the department opine that looking at the spike in cases, it is still a big challenge to conduct the SSLC examinations.