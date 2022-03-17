ST quota: Karnataka MLAs protest even as minister assures hike

The Karnataka government had to face the wrath of lawmakers in the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday over the issue of hiking the reservation of the scheduled tribes (ST) from 3 per cent to 7.5 per cent.

MLAs T Raghumurthy (Challakere), J N Ganesh (Kampli), E Tukaram (Sandur) and Anil Chikmadu (HD Kote) raised the issue through a calling-attention notice.

In July 2020, the Justice HN Nagamohan Das Commission submitted its final report which recommended increasing the reservation for SCs from the present 15 per cent to 17 per cent and for STs from 3 per cent to 7.5 per cent.

Raghumurthy complained that eight months after the Das Commission gave its report, the government constituted another committee under retired High Court Justice Subhash B Adi to examine quota-related demands made by other communities. “This is a 40-year-old struggle. Our pontiff has been staging a protest at Freedom Park since February 10,” he said, referring to Valmiki Gurupeetha seer Prasannananda Swami.

Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge demanded the government to simply say "yes" or "no" to the reservation demand. “What's strange is, one commission has been constituted to look into the report of another commission,” he said.

ST Welfare Minister B Sriramulu, who belongs to the Valmiki community, assured the Assembly that the government is committed to hiking the reservation.

“I will talk to the advocate-general. I will also request Justice Adi to submit his report soon. If his report gets delayed, we will seriously think of implementing the Das Commission report independently. Also, maybe, Justice Adi can look into all other demands except SC/ST,” Sriramulu said, requesting the seer to withdraw his stir.

Unhappy with the reply, the aggrieved MLAs jumped into the Well of the House, forcing Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri to adjourn the session till Friday morning.

Check out DH's latest videos: