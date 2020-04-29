Staff nurse contracts Covid-19 in Davangere

After a gap of one month, Davangere city on Wednesday reported a new Covid-19 case, taking its tally to three. A 35-year-old staff nurse of a community healthcare centre (CHC) in the city testing positive for novel coronavirus has left the district administration worried.

With just three cases, the last being reported on March 29, the district was in green zone till Wednesday. Just when the district administration was planning to lift lockdown curbs, this follows.

Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Bilagi told reporters, The woman had shown Covid-19 symptoms on Sunday. Following which, she visited Chigateri Hospital. Her throat swab sample was sent to Shivamogga lab for examination. The sample returned positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday."

The deputy commissioner said, the woman was believed to have contracted virus from her son, who had visited Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts, and Nittavalli, recently. Throat swab sample of her son has been sent to Shivamogga lab.

On April 23, the nurse had attended the delivery of a woman. She claimed that she started experiencing symptoms after the delivery. Hence, the woman who's admitted to hospital for delivery and her family members were also being screened for Covid-19, the deputy commissioner said.

A total of 20 primary contacts of the nurse, including her husband and two children, had been traced and quarantined. Tracing of secondary contacts was underway, he said.

The surrounding areas of her house and community healthcare centre have been sealed, Bilagi added.