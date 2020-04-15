Staffers in 14 essential depts to work

As many as 14 government departments that have been identified as essential will have their offices open during the extended phase of the Covid-19 lockdown.

According to a circular issued by Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar, the 14 departments are: Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education, Home, Revenue, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Urban Development, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Information and Public Relations, Transport, Energy, Personnel and Administrative Reforms (e-Governance), Finance (including treasuries), Animal Husbandry and Fisheries and Forest, Ecology and Environment.

All classes of employees in these departments are to come to work, Bhaskar said. In all other departments, only Group-A employees are required to report on duty. Those visually-impaired or physically-handicapped are exempted from work. The circular will be valid till April 19, the circular said.

During the first phase of the lockdown, the e-Governance, Finance (treasuries), Animal Husbandry and Fisheries and Forest, Ecology and Environment were not declared as ‘essential’.